Electricity bills for many Mainers are going down in the new year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The cost of getting electricity in Maine is going down even more.

Central Maine Power announced Wednesday that it will lower its delivery rates in 2024. The new rate takes effect Jan. 1, and CMP says it will lower prices for the average residential customer by about 4 percent.

This is in addition to the recent standard offer rate set by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which will reduce the supply portion of electric bills for customers who choose the standard offer.

“As the cost of everything else around us continues to go up, this decrease in both supply and delivery rates is excellent news for our customers,” said Jon Breed, a spokesperson for CMP. “Combined, these decreases will save the average CMP Standard Offer customer around $35 per month, or $210 over the next six months.”

