Commission meets to deliberate rezoning application for mine in Penobscot County

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Land Use Planning Commission met Wednesday morning to discuss a controversial rezoning application for a potential mining project in northern Penobscot County.

The deliberation went on in front of a full room at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The issue at hand is an application submitted by Wolfden Mount Chase, LLC asking to rezone 374 acres for the purposes of developing and operating a metallic mineral mine at Pickett Mountain.

The commission has multiple criteria to consider for zone change applications. They include socioeconomic concerns for the region and potential impacts on the area’s natural resources.

Many in attendance wore hats and stickers expressing their opposition to the project, and there was a protest outside after the meeting concluded.

“We’re super concerned about the impacts that Wolfden’s proposed zinc mine would have on the Katahdin region as a whole, but especially the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument,” said Todd Martin, northeast senior program manager, National Parks Conservation Association. “Impacts to the dark skies of the region, impacts to the clean waters of the region, impacts to the endangered and threatened species who live in this area that Wolfden wants to rezone.”

“I think everybody kind of shares those same concerns. What I might not agree with, though, is there was an extreme, at-length evaluation of those (concerns), natural resources, the economics of the project and all that sort of stuff. So, as you dig into the details, a lot of that is built into the petition,” said Jeremy Ouellette, vice president, product development, Wolfden Resources.

We’re told the commission will write a staff recommendation based on today’s deliberation.

The application will come to a vote during another meeting in the New Year.

