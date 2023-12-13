Cold Tonight With Even Colder Wind Chills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front has now moved off the coast. In its wake, winds have shifted out of the WNW and have started to pick up and will gust at times this evening up to 25 mph. A few light snow showers remain along with some clouds which will both be clearing out overnight. It will be cold as lows will drop into the single digits and teens. It will FEEL colder as wind chill values will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Thursday will have a cold start to the day with afternoon highs showing very little improvement. Temperatures will remain below freezing and skies will remain mostly sunny. WNW wind 10-20 mph.

Warmer days will return by Friday and will last through the weekend. Highs will be mostly in the 30s & 40s. Some additional cloud cover is expected Friday through Sunday.

The next system we will be watching for could arrive late Sunday night and would bring us impacts into Sunday. A low-pressure system will move up the east coast and will interact with a cold front that will move in from our northwest. As of now, the cold front is moving slower which means the low that will move up the east coast will make its way into Maine starting late Sunday night and will stick around through Tuesday morning. Most of the region should expect heavy rain & gusty winds. On the backside of the low, colder air gets drawn in so by Tuesday morning there will be a potential for a rain/snow mix.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the single digits and teens. Winds out of the WNW gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with some sub-zero wind chill values. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. WNW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Westerly wind will gust up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Showers possible overnight.

MONDAY: Rain likely with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds are also expected.

TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

