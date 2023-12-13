Check out the Maine Christmas tree on the National Mall

Maine Xmas Tree at National Mall
Maine Xmas Tree at National Mall(Rep. Chellie Pingree)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST
WASHINGTON - The National Mall in Washington, D.C., is all decked out for the holidays, including the National Christmas Tree and 58 smaller trees representing each state, territory and schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The smaller trees are decorated with ornaments designed from the state the tree represents.

This year, the ornaments on Maine’s tree were created by students at Bangor High School.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree shared pictures on X Monday showing the Maine tree all lit up.

The National Christmas Tree lights turn on around sunset each evening and turn off promptly at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Pathway of Peace and the National Christmas Tree are free to visit and open to the public Dec. 2 through Jan. 1.

