Carl Sheline wins Lewiston’s mayoral run-off election by slim margin

Dec. 13, 2023
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Carl Sheline will serve another term as Lewiston’s city mayor after winning the special mayoral run-off election held Tuesday.

Incumbent mayor Sheline won 2,391 votes, just 122 more than challenger Jonathan Connor’s 2,269 votes.

The results, posted on the city’s website, show a 16% voter turnout of 4,664 ballots cast. Four ballots were reported blank.

Sheline provided a statement to WMTW, thanking his supporters “for placing their trust in me once more for a second term in the mayor’s office.”

“I now lead a city working to heal and recover from the deadliest mass shooting in our state’s history. Assisting however and wherever I can will continue to be a top priority for me, as I know it is for so many of my fellow Lewiston citizens.”

He addressed his challenger directly, writing “I also applaud Mr. Connor for his commitments to work with those he disagrees with as well during this campaign. We all know those values are too rare in today’s public square.”

In a statement sent to WMTW, Connor wrote “I believe that Mayor Sheline and I set the example for how to run a campaign without tearing each other down and slinging mud.”

“I ask that we all do our best to try and unite in the common goals we have for our city and for the betterment of all Lewiston citizens,” Connor finished.

On election night in early November, Sheline and Connor also went up against former city councilor Luke Jensen and newcomer Joshua James Pietrowicz.

In the November municipal election, Sheline won 45% and Connor 37%; with none of the candidates gaining the required 50% of the vote, the election went to a runoff.

