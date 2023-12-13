Captain Richard G. Spear ferry grounding ruled as human error

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The grounding of the Captain Richard G. Spear ferry off Vinalhaven has now been ruled as a human error according to the Courier-Gazette.

The Maine DOT and the U.S. Coast Guard were investigating the case.

The paper quotes that the Maine DOT concluded that the cause was human error and that they have taken appropriate action.

The ferry was grounded after the ship struck a ledge off of Vinalhaven in August.

The total cost of repairs were nearly $150,000.

