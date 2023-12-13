Bangor police asking for help locating missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police need help locating a missing man last seen at his group home early Wednesday morning.

They say 31-year-old Alexander Lausier who often goes by Guy Pearce was noticed missing at 8 a.m. from his home on Center Street.

He was last seen four hours earlier.

They say he’s currently mentally stable but has known mental health issues including schizophrenia and his behavior can change without medication.

Lausier has family in Northern Maine and in Texas and has been found walking on I-95 in the past.

He is described as 5′8″ and weights between 160-200 pounds. His facial hair includes a soul patch and possible 5 o’clock shadow. he also has sleeve-like tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a camo jacket with a black and red plaid jacket underneath, dark grey sweatpants, and a dark colored beanie hat.

If you have seen him or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Robert Hallett at 947-7384, extension 5755, or the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 947-7382, extension 3. You may also leave tips on the Bangor PD tip411 app.

