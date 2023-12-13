Bangor non-profit receives gift containing $5,000 worth of supplies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Beautiful received a donation of supplies Wednesday morning.

They met up with US Cellular next to Downtown Bangor’s Good of the Hive Mural to receive $5,000 worth of supplies.

With these supplies, Bangor Beautiful plans to put it towards future projects that include more murals and tree planting.

This is part of US Cellular’s “Gift of Connection” where forty non-profits across the country received donations of needed supplies in honor of the company’s 40th anniversary.

”A local affiliate in the Bangor US Cellular office noticed our organization, some of the murals that we put up this year and so they nominated us and reached out to make this gift.” said Greg Edwards, Secretary and Treasurer, Bangor Beautiful.

“This event today is us coming together with Bangor Beautiful to give them the donation of $5,000 for materials to help them with their projects and cause.” said Kyle Burbine, Retail Area Sales Manager, Northern New England, US Cellular.

They received a branded canopy, few ladders, buckets of primer, among other supplies to help their future endeavors.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.