Baldwin man hit by car, killed after crash in Standish Tuesday night

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old William Hood died at the scene.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old William Hood died at the scene.(wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Baldwin man is dead after he was hit by a car in Standish Tuesday evening, according to officials. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near 515 Manchester Road and Evergreen Drive.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old William Hood died after he was hit by a car driven by Esther Lindscog, 55, also of Baldwin.

Investigators determined that Lindscog was driving a red 2017 Subaru Legacy north on Manchester Road when she reportedly hit Hood. Officials say he died at the scene.

“It appears that alcohol is a factor in this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 207-893-2810. The crash is being reconstructed and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

