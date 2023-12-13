Baldwin man hit by car, killed after crash in Standish Tuesday night

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Baldwin man is dead after he was hit by a car in Standish Tuesday evening, according to officials. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near 515 Manchester Road and Evergreen Drive.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old William Hood died after he was hit by a car driven by Esther Lindscog, 55, also of Baldwin.

Investigators determined that Lindscog was driving a red 2017 Subaru Legacy north on Manchester Road when she reportedly hit Hood. Officials say he died at the scene.

“It appears that alcohol is a factor in this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 207-893-2810. The crash is being reconstructed and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.