Waterville man sentenced for using government computer to look up, download child pornography

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WABI) - A Waterville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday for using a government computer to look up and download child pornography.

Terrence Talbot, 57, was sentenced to time served, which was nine months.

He also is serving five years of supervised release and pay a $38,000 fine.

Talbot pleaded guilty back in March.

This case was investigated by the department of the interior, the inspector general and the Waterville Police Department

