Tractor trailer hauling beer catches fire in Island Falls

A tractor trailer caught fire in Island Falls
A tractor trailer caught fire in Island Falls(Island Falls Fire and Ambulance)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) - State police responded to a tractor trailer fire Monday night in Island Falls.

It happened around 7 p.m. at mile marker 277 southbound.

A tire blew on a tractor trailer hauling beer and a fire started.

The driver and his passenger pulled over and tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but they were not successful.

The fire then spread through the trailer.

Island Falls and Oakfield Fire Departments responded and put out the fire.

Police are asking drivers to use caution when traveling in the area of 277 southbound as crews continue to remove debris from the roadway.

