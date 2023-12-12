Top cut off of Vassalboro Fire Department tree, deputies investigating

The top of the tree in Vassalboro is missing
Tree next to Vassalboro Fire Department
Tree next to Vassalboro Fire Department(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those responsible for cutting off the top of the tree located next to the Vassalboro Fire Station.

The sheriff’s office shared pictures on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The Vassalboro Fire Department says the tree was donated and planted several years ago by VFD member Tom Richards and his wife.

If you have information, contact Deputy Curtis by calling the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076.

