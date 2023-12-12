Sunshine & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today, providing us with a beautiful, late fall day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. A cold front approaching the state tonight will bring the chance of snow showers into the state... mainly northern and western locales... after midnight. Lows will drop to the 20s to near 30°.

A cold front is forecast to move through the state Wednesday. This will give us a few more clouds and possibly a few snow showers on its way through. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Colder air will move in behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday looks good but cold with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure will be in control on Friday with sunshine and highs getting back to the 30s and low 40s. At this point our weekend looks good too with sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s. Our next round of unsettled weather is forecast to arrive Sunday night into Monday depending on the eventual track of the system. It looks like at least a chance of rain showers for Monday but if the system tracks closer, we could see steadier and heavier rain from it. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 29°-39°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. A few snow showers possible across the north. Lows between 21°-31°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

