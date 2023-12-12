‘Ron’s Christmas Wish’ volunteers begin packing up, delivering toys

Ron's Christmas Wish
Ron's Christmas Wish(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ron Bradman of Bangor wanted one thing this holiday season - that kids in his community have the best Christmas.

We brought you Ron’s story last week.

He and his family found out he has stage four brain cancer, but that didn’t stop him from coming up with “Ron’s Christmas Wish.”

Tuesday, volunteers began packing up the toys they’ve been collecting.

They delivered car loads to Station 6 in Bangor.

Ron’s family and volunteers have been putting in a lot of work to make his wish come true.

”A lot of hard work and a lot of generous people contributed to this, and if this goes on, but I certainly want to thank all those people that donated to this because it was a tremendous output,” said Donald Bradman, Ron’s twin brother.

“It says a lot and especially for this to be someone’s wish that helps others, it means a ton to us. You know, that’s our job to help people and that people want to help us help people is amazing,” said Lt. Benjamin Morey, Station 6.

The group also headed to Ellsworth Tuesday to make another drop.

