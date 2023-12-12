Penobscot County Commissioners present Spirit of America Awards to winners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Spirit of America Awards honored winners for 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Since 1990, the Spirit of America Foundation has been celebrating volunteerism in communities across Maine.
In Bangor, Penobscot County Commissioners recognized winners for three regions.
Honoring over 35 winners, there is one who’s life and legacy was celebrated amongst them.
Before presenting the award, Penobscot County Commissioner Peter K. Baldacci said: “Chris Greeley, a loss that is hard to fill. He was a true community policing person. He believed in the community and trying to bring out the best in people. And he founded the 25 Days of Kindness, which became a hallmark fundraiser raising more than $25,000 this last year in the US to pay for fuel, food, rent, for people who are in great need.”
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley was known for his acts of kindness.
Greeley died suddenly earlier this year, but his giving attitude lives on through the 25 Days of Kindness program he started years ago.
Family, colleagues, and community members came together for a standing ovation and remembered Greeley’s kind and friendly nature.
“His reach went beyond the town of Holden. So, he wanted to help everybody in any way he could, whether it was a small way or a big way. And I’m just so thrilled to see that the town is committed to the 25 Days of Kindness, and that the communities at large are still really on board and helped me make that happen,” said Donna Greeley, Chris’s wife.
Greeley’s memory stands in good company with others who help share kindness and grow communities around the Pine Tree State.
“He cared so much about this program. He loved it so much. It just became who we are as a department right now. So, it’s part of a department that will be so engaged in the community. It’s so good to see us interact with people in a positive way because sometimes when we’re out there, we see people in a negative way. And we see people in the worst days of their life, but this program allows us to be there for the people and see that extra mile in the extra hug that you get from people. It’s so amazing to engage to community. It’s pretty fascinating, and I love that,” said Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin.
2021 Penobscot County Recipient
Kathy Condon, Plymouth
2022 Penobscot County Recipients
Craig Russell, Eddington
Douglas Small, Carmel
Marsha Doherty, Corinna
Corinth Fire & Rescue Volunteer, Corinth
Andrew Bermudez, Dexter
Warren Shaw, Jr., Etna
Samantha Gudroe, Exeter
Curtis Slininger, Hampden
Kenneth Locke, Hermon
Bobbie Pelletier, Hermon
James Ricker, Newport
Laurie Berube Giles, Plymouth
Peggy Daigle, East Millinocket
Cameron McDunnah, East Millinocket
Mariah Collins, Enfield
Save-A-Life, Lincoln
Dale Hanscom, Mattawamkeag
Greg Stanley, Medway
Craig Hill, Mount Chase
Frank & Melissa Barton, Orono
Board of Directors/Veteran’s Mem Library, Patten
2023 Penobscot County Recipients
Greg Edwards, Bangor
Chris Greeley, Holden
Julia Pike, Carmel
Ronald Richards, Corinna
Betty Moffett, Etna
Angela Dorman, Exeter
Sanford Giles, Garland
Victory Glenar, Garland
Sue Anne Hahn, Hampden
Laurine Farrar, Plymouth
Ardis Holt, Plymouth
Mike Seavey, Plymouth
Charles Bishop, East Millinocket
Jane Bishop, LaGrange
Brian Hamor, Lincoln
Monument Caretakers, Mattawamkeag
