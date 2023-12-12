Penobscot County Commissioners present Spirit of America Awards to winners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Spirit of America Awards honored winners for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Since 1990, the Spirit of America Foundation has been celebrating volunteerism in communities across Maine.

In Bangor, Penobscot County Commissioners recognized winners for three regions.

Honoring over 35 winners, there is one who’s life and legacy was celebrated amongst them.

Before presenting the award, Penobscot County Commissioner Peter K. Baldacci said: “Chris Greeley, a loss that is hard to fill. He was a true community policing person. He believed in the community and trying to bring out the best in people. And he founded the 25 Days of Kindness, which became a hallmark fundraiser raising more than $25,000 this last year in the US to pay for fuel, food, rent, for people who are in great need.”

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley was known for his acts of kindness.

Greeley died suddenly earlier this year, but his giving attitude lives on through the 25 Days of Kindness program he started years ago.

Family, colleagues, and community members came together for a standing ovation and remembered Greeley’s kind and friendly nature.

“His reach went beyond the town of Holden. So, he wanted to help everybody in any way he could, whether it was a small way or a big way. And I’m just so thrilled to see that the town is committed to the 25 Days of Kindness, and that the communities at large are still really on board and helped me make that happen,” said Donna Greeley, Chris’s wife.

Greeley’s memory stands in good company with others who help share kindness and grow communities around the Pine Tree State.

“He cared so much about this program. He loved it so much. It just became who we are as a department right now. So, it’s part of a department that will be so engaged in the community. It’s so good to see us interact with people in a positive way because sometimes when we’re out there, we see people in a negative way. And we see people in the worst days of their life, but this program allows us to be there for the people and see that extra mile in the extra hug that you get from people. It’s so amazing to engage to community. It’s pretty fascinating, and I love that,” said Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin.

2021 Penobscot County Recipient

Kathy Condon, Plymouth

2022 Penobscot County Recipients

Craig Russell, Eddington

Douglas Small, Carmel

Marsha Doherty, Corinna

Corinth Fire & Rescue Volunteer, Corinth

Andrew Bermudez, Dexter

Warren Shaw, Jr., Etna

Samantha Gudroe, Exeter

Curtis Slininger, Hampden

Kenneth Locke, Hermon

Bobbie Pelletier, Hermon

James Ricker, Newport

Laurie Berube Giles, Plymouth

Peggy Daigle, East Millinocket

Cameron McDunnah, East Millinocket

Mariah Collins, Enfield

Save-A-Life, Lincoln

Dale Hanscom, Mattawamkeag

Greg Stanley, Medway

Craig Hill, Mount Chase

Frank & Melissa Barton, Orono

Board of Directors/Veteran’s Mem Library, Patten

2023 Penobscot County Recipients

Greg Edwards, Bangor

Chris Greeley, Holden

Julia Pike, Carmel

Ronald Richards, Corinna

Betty Moffett, Etna

Angela Dorman, Exeter

Sanford Giles, Garland

Victory Glenar, Garland

Sue Anne Hahn, Hampden

Laurine Farrar, Plymouth

Ardis Holt, Plymouth

Mike Seavey, Plymouth

Charles Bishop, East Millinocket

Jane Bishop, LaGrange

Brian Hamor, Lincoln

Monument Caretakers, Mattawamkeag

