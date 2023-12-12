Officials identify victim in fatal Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials have released more information about the fatal crash on Rt 6 in Lincoln this weekend

According to Lincoln Police Department, a Lincoln man lost control of his truck and crossed the center line, striking the passenger side of an SUV driven by a Lincoln woman.

Her passenger, 68-year-old Lawrence Leavitt of Lee, died at the scene.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver refused treatment on the scene.

The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation

