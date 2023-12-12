Officials identify victim in fatal Lincoln crash
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials have released more information about the fatal crash on Rt 6 in Lincoln this weekend
According to Lincoln Police Department, a Lincoln man lost control of his truck and crossed the center line, striking the passenger side of an SUV driven by a Lincoln woman.
Her passenger, 68-year-old Lawrence Leavitt of Lee, died at the scene.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver refused treatment on the scene.
The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation
