Multiple petitions seek to remove Donald Trump from Maine primary ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine - Multiple petitions have been filed with the Maine Secretary of State’s office, seeking to remove Donald Trump from the Maine Presidential Primary ballot in March 2024.

The petitions were filed after the secretary of state’s office announced on Dec. 1, 2023, the candidates who qualified for the ballot.

A total of eight candidates met the deadline to submit 2,000 signatures from Maine voters.

For Democrats, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Dean B. Phillips made the cut.

The Republican list includes Doug Burgum, who has recently suspended his campaign, Ryan L. Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Vivek G. Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump.

Chris Christie’s campaign has appealed, saying he should also be on the ballot.

In the petitions concerning Trump, a voter from Winterport says he should be disqualified from the ballot because, they say, he violated the U.S. Constitution by engaging in an insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution.

A law firm based in Portland is citing the 22nd Amendment as reason to disqualify Trump, saying that because Trump continues to claim that he won the 2020 election, he disqualifies himself under the term limits rule.

That petition does say that if Trump were to submit a sworn letter admitting that he did not win the 2020 election, it would remove this concern.

A law firm based in Brunswick submitted a petition representing three different voters in Maine, saying Trump does not qualify because he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection against the Constitution.

That petition also cites a ruling by a state trial court in Colorado saying that Trump had “engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement.”

A hearing about the challenges to Trump being on the ballot is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. It will be held in room 228 of the Maine State House with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows serving as presiding officer.

