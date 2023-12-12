Maine nonprofit release report on system failures with the child welfare system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A recent report from a nonprofit group found the Department of Health and Human Services does not provide adequate support to people involved in the child welfare system.

The report outlines critical issues within the system including excessive focus on family reunification and caseworker burnout.

“I hope that the department will take it serious because it came from the people who work for them,” Diamond said.

Bill Diamond is the founder of the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes. It’s goal is to raise awareness about the shortcomings within Maine’s child welfare system.

“Having spent six years in the House of Representatives and 20 years in the Maine Senate, the beauty of this report in identifying these problems and solutions is that it does not require, most of these does not require new legislation, he said.

Diamond says improving the system requires supporting foster parents, who are often afraid to voice their opinions.

“Many of them are leaving, they feel like lack of communication with the department, again, they are worried about retaliation on a regular basis,” Diamond said.

As a foster and adoptive parent with four of her own children, Melanie Blair says she has experienced retaliation.

“This journey has allowed me to walk a mile in their shoes, those that are in the trenches, sometimes drowning in despair while they fight against the department and face the consequences thereof,” Blair said.

The report is dedicated to 3-year-old Maddox Williams, whose mother is currently serving time for his death.

His paternal grandmother Victoria Vose says one of the ways the state failed him was through the Focus on Family reunification.

“The monster abandoned him for 23 months. Abandonment alone was not enough to ensure Maddox’s safety by staying with me. Reunification should have never been a factor in my grandson’s case, as in many others,” Vose said.

“Case workers are frustrated, foster parents are frustrated, when it is an ideology to reunite no matter what,” Diamond said.

Senator Jeff Timberlake recalls being at the State House last year advocating that no more names be added to the list of child deaths in the system.

“I’m sad to report that since then, another 48 children who had some involvement with the Department of Health and Human Services have died, including 31 last year,” Timberlake said.

Last week, the Government Oversight Committee shared their concerns with DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew who admitted there should be some systems improvement within Maine’s child welfare system.

“Well, when you don’t admit you have a problem, you can’t fix it. and at least the commissioner came out and did say to an extent, well we are at least admitting that we have a problem now, so that is a step in the right direction,” Timberlake said.

Still, Diamond says there’s a lot of work ahead to ensure the safety of all children in Maine.

“Maddox Williams would be alive today if they did not push him back into his mother’s home,” Diamond said.

Full report here:https://walkamilemaine.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/unsupported_wamits_report_121223.pdf

