Maine homeowner attacked, injured by burglar, police say

GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Gardiner are looking for the man they say broke into a basement and attacked a man inside.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Pierce Street at about 6:45 p.m. Monday for a reported ongoing burglary and assault.

When officers arrived, they quickly searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Police met with the victim, who was treated for a head injury and possible broken ribs. He told officers that he was confronted by the suspect as he entered in basement.

After the men fought, the victim told police the suspect ran off, but he didn’t know what direction.

Tuesday, police were asking anyone who lives in the area and might have seen something or might have surveillance camera footage showing the area at that time to reach out to Gardiner Police Officer Marston at 207-624-7076 extension 9.

State Police also assisted in the investigation.

