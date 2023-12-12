Maine challenges IRS after reversal regarding taxing heating relief checks

(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The State of Maine is objecting an apparent reversal by the IRS on the federal taxability of Maine’s $450 winter Energy Relief Payments.

Last week, the IRS verbally informed Maine Revenue Services that those payments, issued from January through March this year to nearly 900,000 Mainers, will be subject to federal taxes.

This is an apparent reversal from the IRS’s own published guidance from August 2023 which indicated the relief payments would not be subject to federal income tax.

Maine’s Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services sent a letter to the IRS objecting to the reversal, asking the IRS to stand by its original guidance.

The relief payments continue to be exempt from a state tax.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Some light snow showers tonight north. The rest of the region will have mostly clear skies.
12/12/23 PM Wx
Northern Light Health Center
Bangor primary care office closes due to furnace issue
One dead following crash in Lincoln
Officials identify victim in fatal Lincoln crash
A tractor trailer caught fire in Island Falls
Tractor trailer hauling beer catches fire in Island Falls
Tree next to Vassalboro Fire Department
Top cut off of Vassalboro Fire Department tree, deputies investigating