Husson University hosts end-of-semester Art Walk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating creativity.

Husson University put students in the spotlight Tuesday, featuring their creations in an Art Walk.

Students, faculty, staff, and members of the public were invited onto the Bangor campus Tuesday afternoon to check out art in all its forms.

One of the stops along the way took you to Sawyer Library for the grand opening of the Student Spotlight Gallery. It features 40 collage works curated and installed by business student Hannah Van Savage.

While you might expect to see drawings and paintings in an Art Walk, this event included the unexpected, too.

Over at the iEX Center, students proudly displayed their extended reality creations.

What they’ve been doing is trying to showcase anything that’s related to art for a really long time here at Husson because it’s maybe known more to be a business school, and yet we do a lot of art and creative things. So, the work we do here, even thought it’s research based, even though it’s working with extended reality technology that is like the next innovation in computing, there’s a lot of artistry that goes into the whole process of creating extended reality,” said Brave Williams, director, iEX Center.

“There’s a lot of amazing art around campus, but I feel like a lot of students aren’t getting as involved as they should or that they’re capable of. So it is phenomenal to see all these students and past students create such amazing art,” said Van Savage.

The Art Walk ended Tuesday evening, but the gallery inside the library will remain in place.

