Have $100! Secret Santa spreads money and cheer in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Shoppers at Marden’s in Lewiston got quite a surprise Monday when Santa started handing out $100 bills.

The Secret Santa, who is one of Santa’s elves, handed out a total of $5,000 to unsuspecting shoppers in Lewiston, some of whom were brought close to tears. Many gave Santa’s helper a big hug.

Elves say Santa wanted to make a difference in Lewiston following the shooting in October.

“Once they realize it’s real, it’s just an amazing transformation that comes across their face,” said the Secret Santa. “It’s very rewarding. They are very appreciative almost always. A lot say they’ll pay it forward to somebody else, but a lot could really use the money as well.”

Shoppers were surprised and touched to get the cash.

“I think it’s just awesome and the way the world is today, and so many people are struggling and it’s amazing to receive such an awesome gift,” said Laurette Russell, of New Gloucester, who got some cash.

The Secret Santa has picked different places in Maine to hand out thousands of dollars in cash for several years now and plans to hand out more cash in the state before Christmas this year.

