Have $100! Secret Santa spreads money and cheer in Maine

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Shoppers at Marden’s in Lewiston got quite a surprise Monday when Santa started handing out $100 bills.

The Secret Santa, who is one of Santa’s elves, handed out a total of $5,000 to unsuspecting shoppers in Lewiston, some of whom were brought close to tears. Many gave Santa’s helper a big hug.

Elves say Santa wanted to make a difference in Lewiston following the shooting in October.

“Once they realize it’s real, it’s just an amazing transformation that comes across their face,” said the Secret Santa. “It’s very rewarding. They are very appreciative almost always. A lot say they’ll pay it forward to somebody else, but a lot could really use the money as well.”

Shoppers were surprised and touched to get the cash.

“I think it’s just awesome and the way the world is today, and so many people are struggling and it’s amazing to receive such an awesome gift,” said Laurette Russell, of New Gloucester, who got some cash.

The Secret Santa has picked different places in Maine to hand out thousands of dollars in cash for several years now and plans to hand out more cash in the state before Christmas this year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Some councilors argued that the ban would negatively impact store owners and that older...
Falmouth Town Council bans sale of flavored tobacco products
now charged with felony assault, creating a police standoff, and criminal threatening.
Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff in Thomaston
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Multiple petitions seek to remove Donald Trump from Maine primary ballot
Presidential candidate Chris Christie
Chris Christie files appeal to get on Maine primary ballot