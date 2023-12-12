Forest Hills Tigers shooting for state championship

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - The Forest Hills Tigers are ready to continue their strong basketball tradition.

The Tigers have won Class D South the last two seasons (WABI)

“We have a lot of talent. We don’t have much to do in Jackman, so it’s either play basketball, snowmobile, hunt, or fish. It’s pretty much the only things you do. Everyone grew up playing it, so everyone’s connected to it somehow. Family, community, everyone around loves it,” said Braidan Welch, senior point guard.

The defending Class D South champions will be reloading without the graduated Mason Desjardins.

“We have a few returning players. We lost a big part of our team, Mason. But, I think with all of us working together and getting to know each other more in the season, we’ll be able to build up strong again and make our way back there. (Coach) Amero just has his way of doing certain stuff. It works out really well. We don’t really do (anything) special, but it works out,” said Cooper Daigle, senior forward.

Tiger fans can look forward to a new big three.

“It can be a little stressful. Everybody’s watching you in the town. They’re all relying on you, but me, Cooper, and Braidan are pretty good together. We’ve played since we were little kids together. We’ve got good chemistry together on the court,” said Blaine Nadeau, junior forward.

The players bond with a fun hairstyle tradition.

“We have a policy in our handbook. We’re not allowed to have it in our eyes or past the tip of our ears, so we just put it up. Our coach doesn’t like it when it’s just put up, so we put it in braids, and then put it up,” said Welch.

It’s whatever works come tournament time.

“We have some work to do. It’ll be interesting, that’s for sure. We’re going to plan on going all the way, hopefully,” said Welch.

“Oh, it would be awesome. It’s a little frustrating how close we were and didn’t get it, but there’s this year, and we’ll keep trying,” said Nadeau.

The Tigers figure to contend once again.

Forest Hills will be taking their 3-0 start into Thursday’s road game against Temple Academy at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.