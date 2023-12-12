A Few Flurries North, Clear Skies For The Rest Of The Region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains under control and will keep skies mostly clear for the first part of the night. There is a cold front that will drop southwards out of southern Canada that will bring some clouds and light snow showers across the north & in the mountains. The rest of the region will have mostly clear skies will lows that will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph and will remain out of the WSW until the cold front slides through, then they will switch out of the WNW.

Much of the region on Wednesday will have an abundance of sunshine. There will be some clouds and a few light snow showers the farther inland you go. Any snow accumulations will be light with most less than an inch. Highs will be mostly in the 30s with a WNW wind that will gust up to 20 mph. It will turn cold Wednesday night as lows will range from the single digits to the low to mid-teens. This factored in with the breeze will result in wind chill values into Thursday morning that will FEEL like they are in the single digits & teens above & below zero.

Thursday will have a cold start to the day with afternoon highs showing very little improvement. Temperatures will remain below freezing and skies will remain mostly sunny.

Warmer days will return by Friday and will last through the weekend. Highs will be mostly in the 30s & 40s. Some additional cloud cover is expected Friday through Sunday.

The next system we will be watching for could arrive late Sunday night and would bring us impacts into Sunday. A low-pressure system will move up the east coast and will interact with a cold front that will move in from our northwest. The low will act to bring us mostly rainfall and gusty winds, but the cold front will be the steering mechanism. This means that if the cold front moves through faster then it would shift the low farther out to see resulting in lower impacts for Maine. A slow cold front would mean rain & wind for the region. More updates to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few light snow showers north. Lows in the 20s and low 30s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with light snow showers north. Highs mostly in the 30s. WNW wind gusting up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with some sub-zero wind chill values. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Showers possible overnight.

MONDAY: Rain likely with highs in the 40s.

