Falmouth Town Council bans sale of flavored tobacco products

Some councilors argued that the ban would negatively impact store owners and that older...
Some councilors argued that the ban would negatively impact store owners and that older residents use the flavored nicotine devices to quit smoking.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - On Monday night, the Falmouth town council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco,

Falmouth now joins the growing list of Maine communities that have already put similar bans in place, including Bangor, Bar Harbor, and Portland.

“This is an exciting opportunity because we have a chance to join other Maine communities in taking a step to protect our kids,” said Councilor Amy Kuhn.

The effort is to fight youth nicotine addiction, and the council cited research that flavored tobacco products appeal to younger kids.

Some councilors argued that the ban would negatively impact store owners and that older residents use the flavored nicotine devices to quit smoking.

“For them, what this will mean ultimately is a return to smoking,” said Councilor Jay Trickett.

The ban will go into effect on March 12, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

The Secret Santa, who is one of Santa’s elves, handed out a total of $5,000 to unsuspecting...
Have $100! Secret Santa spreads money and cheer in Maine
now charged with felony assault, creating a police standoff, and criminal threatening.
Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff in Thomaston
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Multiple petitions seek to remove Donald Trump from Maine primary ballot
Presidential candidate Chris Christie
Chris Christie files appeal to get on Maine primary ballot