Falmouth Town Council bans sale of flavored tobacco products

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - On Monday night, the Falmouth town council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco,

Falmouth now joins the growing list of Maine communities that have already put similar bans in place, including Bangor, Bar Harbor, and Portland.

“This is an exciting opportunity because we have a chance to join other Maine communities in taking a step to protect our kids,” said Councilor Amy Kuhn.

The effort is to fight youth nicotine addiction, and the council cited research that flavored tobacco products appeal to younger kids.

Some councilors argued that the ban would negatively impact store owners and that older residents use the flavored nicotine devices to quit smoking.

“For them, what this will mean ultimately is a return to smoking,” said Councilor Jay Trickett.

The ban will go into effect on March 12, 2024.

