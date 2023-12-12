Chris Christie files appeal to get on Maine primary ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has filed an appeal with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office after he was listed as not qualifying for the presidential primary ballot in the state in March 2024. The secretary of state’s office says Christie did not submit enough verified signatures.

In a letter and appeal dated Dec. 6, 2023, from a law firm in Yarmouth, Christie and his lawyers filed a petition to be on the ballot and sent a check for the $175 filing fee.

In the petition, Christie says he submitted at least 3,142 signatures from Maine voters, more than the minimum needed to qualify for the ballot, and claims that a “rushed and incomplete process” in the city of Augusta deprived him of “lawful process in the certification of signatures.”

Under Maine law, to qualify for the primary ballot in Maine, candidates for president must submit at least 2,000 signatures but not more than 2,500. Those petitions must be submitted to local municipalities for verification by Nov. 20 and then to the Secretary of State’s office by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 of the year preceding the election.

The petition says the campaign submitted at least 5,558 signatures to 22 different municipal registrars on Nov. 20, 2023. Some of those petition forms included voters from multiple communities.

The campaign does admit that it submitted some signatures to Winslow 58 minutes after the deadline, but that even with those being taken out of the equation, it submitted at least 3,142 signatures on time.

The Christie campaign says it spoke with the Augusta City Clerk on Nov. 20 after submitting the petitions and was told that the Augusta office was short-staffed and backed up but that the office would verify all Augusta signatures.

On Nov. 29, two days before the deadline to submit to the State, the campaign spoke with an employee in the Augusta City Clerk’s office and was told that there was no update and to not call the office again.

The next day, the campaign says the clerk’s office told them the certification process would not be done that day.

The campaign says it then called the secretary of state’s office to explain issues in Augusta. According to the petition, the secretary of state’s office learned that the Augusta City Clerk’s Office believed the deadline to certify was Dec. 5, not Dec. 1. The petition says that Augusta did not meet the deadline to certify all signatures submitted. The petition says Augusta only processed and certified less than half of what was submitted by the campaign.

According to the petition, the Christie campaign was counting on clerks to verify all signatures submitted to them, not just those from their town.

Maine law only requires that clerks certify the signatures of voters from that town.

In their appeal, attorneys for Christie claim clerks could have verified voters from other towns using the state’s central voter registration system and that directing clerks to do such “would be an extremely low burden.”

The Maine Secretary of State’s office provided a statement to Maine’s Total Coverage Monday afternoon saying “Maine law is clear that presidential candidates must submit at least 2,000 signatures from registered Maine voters of the same party certified by the municipality. Maine has excellent election administrators, and I am confident that the petitions presented by the Christie campaign were properly rejected under the law.”

Only a total of eight candidates met the deadline to submit 2,000 signatures from Maine voters.

For Democrats, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Dean B. Phillips made the cut.

The Republican list includes Doug Burgum, who has recently suspended his campaign, Ryan L. Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Vivek G. Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump.

