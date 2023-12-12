Bridge closure causes travel problems for 2 Washington County towns

Bridge closure in Codyville Plantation
Bridge closure in Codyville Plantation(Maine DOT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A bridge in Washington County that is the only way in or out for two small townships has closed due to a washout.

Maine DOT says that a bridge on Rt 6 in Codyville Plantation is closed, and may not open again until the weekend, when it’s expected one lane will be able to open.

For the towns of Lambert Lake and Vanceboro, the only other way out of their towns is through the Canadian border, which had its hours reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. earlier this year.

There is also a local woods road but it is not suitable for trucks or buses.

