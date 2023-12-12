Brewer Tree Lighting Returns

Brewer tree lighting
Brewer tree lighting(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) -After years without a tree lighting the city of brewer brought back the event.

Due to weather the event got moved from the riverwalk to the Joseph L Ferris Community Center.

Santa and Mrs. Clause attended to take photos with anyone that wanted.

Carolers performed songs and Tim Horton’s supplied hot chocolate.

They hope to make it a yearly tradition.

The Director of Brewer Parks and Recreation, Mike Martin said “It’s probably been 10 or 15 years since we’ve done a tree lighting and Brewer and again we just knew the community was asking for something and it’s a little late in the season and I wasn’t sure if we’re gonna get it today with the weather, but we did get there at least. It seems like people are enjoying themselves enjoying hot chocolate with Tim Hortons and just having a good evening, that’s what it’s about”.

The tree will be moved to the Brewer river walk when flooding clears out.

