Bangor Schools announce new books highlighting themes of diversity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor School libraries are getting some new books.

The new books highlight stories of immigrant and new American families and themes of diversity.

The announcement was made Tuesday at an assembly at Bangor’s Fairmount Elementary School.

Much of this was made possible through grants from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

”We have found that not only having students see themselves represented and their experiences represented in the stories that they see and hear in the libraries, in the library books that are available to them every day, but it also helps other students learn about other cultures, other experiences and the ways in which we’re all Mainers and ways that we’re all Americans.” stated Megan Welter, Associate Commissioner for Education, Department of Education.

The carts for the books were made in Lisbon Falls

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.