Bangor primary care office closes due to furnace issue

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Northern Light Primary Care office on Husson Avenue in Bangor closed Monday and Tuesday due to a furnace issue.

According to Northern Light, staff noticed the smell of propane Monday, and it was determined the furnace wasn’t firing.

It has been fixed, but due to a lingering odor, they decided to stay closed Tuesday as a precaution.

Affected patients were either rescheduled with their provider or went to an alternate provider in the area.

The office should be back open Wednesday.

