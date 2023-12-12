Bangor celebrates 75th Human Rights Declaration anniversary, calls to politicians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered in Bangor Tuesday in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Attendees recited the preamble and 30 articles at Peirce Park before heading over to the three Congressional offices in town to read the document.

“It was created right after World War II. When the United Nations was formed, people from various countries around the world got together and said, ‘We need a statement, we need a focus for how to address human rights. And so, they put together the 30 articles and the preamble,” explains event organizer Larry Dansinger of the Peace and Justice Center.

Not only does the demonstration serve as a celebration but also as a call to action. The group descended on Congressional offices to promote a “human rights framework” approach, specifically to the tragic events in Gaza where organizers say the acknowledgements of human rights are failing both Israeli and Palestinian citizens.

Supporters of human rights adorned handmade signs calling for a ceasefire and advisory against war and senseless killings.

“It is, to me, so obvious that these rights are being violated,” comments one attendee Cindy Robbins.

“I feel like our Congress and our government is way off the charts in terms of acknowledging anything about equality,” says Ridgely Fuller, another attendee who participated in the demonstration. “We were the sole veto in the United Nations looking for a ceasefire at the Security Council.”

When asked how a human rights approach to global issues like Gaza would differ to how the U.S. responds now, Dansinger says: “So we want people to just look at a situation and say, ‘If some of these human rights are being violated, this needs to stop.’ The U.S., as a government, is focusing on military solutions to problems. A lot of people, individuals in this country, believe that there are ways of resolving conflicts without using the barrel of a gun as the method for doing that.”

For Fuller, the demonstration reminds her of two decades prior.

“Twenty years ago, right this time, I was in Israel Palestine, reading these declarations with Israeli soldiers at checkpoints. At that point, at least some of the younger soldiers, we can have discussions about this. And I think what’s happened in the last 20 years, because this conflict hasn’t been resolved with any understanding, compassion for another people’s rights, human rights, things do become so much worse that we’re really endangering the whole world,” says Fuller.

Ultimately, all attendees were campaigning and calling for politicians to recognize and respect the human rights granted to all people, regardless of external factors.

For more information on the hosting organization Peace and Justice Center, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.