Bangor Area Homeless Shelter seeking donations, food pantry shelves bare

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is seeking donations as colder days bring an increased need.

Clothing, food, and other items are on their wish list, a categorized register of items the shelter especially needs.

Their food pantry is especially in need of donations of non-expired and non-perishable foods as most of the shelves are bare.

With many in the area relying on food pantries for the holidays, those at the shelter hope to see donations come in.

”We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People can just come to our front glass door that faces Main Street, knock, and staff will buzz you in.” said Gretchen Fennelly, Administrative Assistant, Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

If you’re looking to donate or to see the full wish list, more information can be found on the shelter’s website at bangorareashelter.org/support-us/our-wish-list .

Their staff is greatly appreciative to all who come by to donate.

