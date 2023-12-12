9 year old gives back to local homeless community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Everyone could use something this holiday season weather is warmth, snacks, or protein coffee and one 9 year old is making that possible.

Fourth grader Jaxton Hall knew he wanted to help people this holiday season.

Jaxtons mom, Lindsay Hall said “Jax has always had a really big concern for the homeless population in our area. He has a ginormous heart and he wanted to do something he felt was a little bit more of an immediate help for them”

An idea of Facebook helped Jax find the something he was looking for, and he got to work making gift bags filled with necessities.

Jaxton says he added multiple things like “Toe warmers, chapstick, hats, gloves, money, and sometimes candy”.

Jax puts the bags together including the money from his own safe and finds people in need.

Lindsay said “If we see somebody then he will hold his arm out and give the bag. The response from them so far has ben very very positive”.

He is hoping to spread some holiday cheer with his hand made cards he gives with each bag.

“We are saying happy holidays and things to make them have a little better of a day” Jaxton states.

Lindsay shares “His empathy for people is just incredible. Its not something you can teach. We’re just so proud of him. He has a great big heart and I think if we all took a little piece of that and put it forward the world would see a big difference all around”.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.