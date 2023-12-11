Wreaths Across America begins in Harrington, stops in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -<Wreaths Across America is a mission founded by Morrill Worcester who owns a wreath company in Harrington, Maine.

The spark began when he visited The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the age of twelve, his mission has continued to grow and it could be seen by the magnitude of the Veterans Honor Parade, a convoy that travels from Harrington to Arlington National Cemetery every year.

“The number of trucks that have started, even after Thanksgiving, just hauling them where they need to go and putting them somewhere. Getting ready for this is just huge. Because I know our organization, American Gold Star matters. All of our little chapters in departments all over the country do this. And so, we always have a goal, and we try and beat it every year.” said Pam Stemple, National President of American Gold Star Mothers.

“Every year you realize that patriotism is not dead. People come out in this kind of weather on the sidewalk to see us go by, flags waving, kids are out there.” stated Joice Richmond, a Gold Star Mother

On Sunday the Escort to Arlington began, and one of the first stops was in Belfast, for many who came to watch, it meant a lot.

“My mom is 85 and has never experienced it before. Both our family members have been in the military. My father was a captain in the Merchant Marines, as well as my brother. They both have passed. So, this is very important to us.” said AnnMarie Zabrocki, who watched the parade with her mother.

The convoy would soon stop at a luncheon and wreaths were given out to American Gold Star Mothers, comprised of mothers who lost sons and daughters in the armed forces.

The convoy will continue to stop and honor those who made the greatest sacrifice at a number of cemeteries as it approaches Arlington.

“You’re never gonna get over it. You can’t. There’s no way. So, why not make it something that you can give back to and do it in their honor. That’s what I do, I do it in Thomas’s honor.” said Stemple.

“I was 69 when I got the word, which is a different perspective than if you’re in your early 40′s and I feel very fortunate that I had her for those 26 years for all the things she did. And we heard from all over the world from people whose lives she had touched. Wreaths Across America is something she would be wrapped up in. It’s right up her alley.” concluded Zabrocki.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.