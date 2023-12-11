Two students involved in a serious car accident

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Two students of Sumner Memorial High School were involved in a serious car accident, according to a statement from principal Jackson Green.

According to the statement, one student is thought to have passed away while the other is being transported to the hospital.

Green encourages community members to demonstrate solidarity at this time.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the students involved. We understand that this news will have a significant impact on all of us, and we ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult period,” said Green in the statement.

He also expressed that anyone needing immediate support should reach out to the school counselors.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock

Latest News

Wreaths Across America in Belfast
Wreaths Across America begins in Harrington, stops in Belfast
A First Alert will be in effect for Monday for inland and coastal communities.
Potent storm system will begin to impact the region tonight and last through Monday afternoon
Potent storm system will begin to impact the region tonight and last through Monday afternoon
Potent storm system will begin to impact the region tonight and last through Monday afternoon
FILE: Police lights
Subject barricaded with firearm in Old Town