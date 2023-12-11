Two students involved in a serious car accident

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Two students of Sumner Memorial High School were involved in a serious car accident, according to a statement from principal Jackson Green.

According to the statement, one student is thought to have passed away while the other is being transported to the hospital.

Green encourages community members to demonstrate solidarity at this time.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the students involved. We understand that this news will have a significant impact on all of us, and we ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult period,” said Green in the statement.

He also expressed that anyone needing immediate support should reach out to the school counselors.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.