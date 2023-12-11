TV5 Favorite Holiday Movie Character

It’s that time of year again!

Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit.

Here at TV5 we have been talking about our favorite holiday characters.

So we picked our 32 favorites, seeded them at random, and created this holiday bracket for our viewers to vote on!

Help us narrow down the best holiday characters.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

*This is just for fun. There are no prizes or winners.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.