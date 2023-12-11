TV5 Favorite Holiday Movie Character

TV5 Favorite Holiday Movie Character
TV5 Favorite Holiday Movie Character
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
It’s that time of year again!

Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit.

Here at TV5 we have been talking about our favorite holiday characters.

So we picked our 32 favorites, seeded them at random, and created this holiday bracket for our viewers to vote on!

Help us narrow down the best holiday characters.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

*This is just for fun. There are no prizes or winners.

