Traffic stop in Carmel leads to drug bust

Ashley Dunroe
Ashley Dunroe(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Carmel Sunday.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Route 2 and found the driver had a suspended license.

The deputy says 23-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag had close to 60 grams of suspected meth on her person.

Dunroe is charged with drug trafficking, a probation violation, and failure to register the vehicle.

She was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

