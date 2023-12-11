Traffic stop in Carmel leads to drug bust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Carmel Sunday.
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Route 2 and found the driver had a suspended license.
The deputy says 23-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag had close to 60 grams of suspected meth on her person.
Dunroe is charged with drug trafficking, a probation violation, and failure to register the vehicle.
She was taken to Penobscot County Jail.
