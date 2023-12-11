Sumner Memorial High School student killed in crash in Steuben

Officials say the passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with minor...
Officials say the passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injures.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - A Sumner Memorial High School student was killed Sunday afternoon and another student was injured, following a car crash in Steuben.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:30 on Unionville Road.

Officials say the vehicle drove over a hill and went airborne.

The driver lost control and hit a tree on the passenger side.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

The driver was uninjured. However, they were unable to get out of the vehicle due to...
Heavy rain blamed for single-vehicle accident in Hope
A First Alert will be in effect for Monday for inland and coastal communities.
Strong, Complex Storm System Continues to Impact Maine Through Early Afternoon
HNN File Image
Two students involved in a serious car accident
Wreaths Across America in Belfast
Wreaths Across America begins in Harrington, stops in Belfast