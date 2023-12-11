Sumner Memorial High School student killed in crash in Steuben

STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - A Sumner Memorial High School student was killed Sunday afternoon and another student was injured, following a car crash in Steuben.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:30 on Unionville Road.

Officials say the vehicle drove over a hill and went airborne.

The driver lost control and hit a tree on the passenger side.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

