Strong Storm System Bringing Rain, Snow & Wind To The State Thru Early Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our FIRST ALERT continues today for inland and coastal communities for the threat of strong winds and flooding rains.

The storm system has again shifted a bit further east than previously forecast which now means that the potential of damaging winds doesn’t look to be as much of a concern for most locales. The strongest winds will be focused from the Midcoast through Coastal and Interior Downeast areas this morning through the early afternoon where gusts to 55-60 MPH are possible, maybe up to 65 MPH in the higher terrain along the coast. Winds across the remainder of the state will gust to 30-40 MPH at times today. Strong wind gusts will also generate some rough and dangerous seas. Minor Coastal flooding and beach erosion will also be possible due to significant wave heights and strong southerly winds. Seas could reach up to 20 feet today. The greatest potential of coastal flooding will be this morning during the high tide which is around 9 AM.

Strongest winds will be along the immediate coast from the Midcoast through and Coastal and interior Downeast locations especially this morning. The strongest winds will exit the state as we head into the afternoon. (wabi)

Rain is another impactful factor in this complex system. Rain will continue, heavy at times, this morning. The rain will begin to taper off from southwest to northeast across the state later this morning through early afternoon as the storm system moves through. Behind all of this heavy rainfall will be colder air with the wind direction shifting out of the northwest. Expect rainfall totals to average 2″-4″ for much of the state by early/mid-afternoon. The heavy rainfall combined with melting snow could lead to some minor flooding along smaller streams, low-lying areas and poor drainage areas where storm drains may be clogged with leaves and ice.

Rainfall totals by mid-afternoon will average 2"-4" for most locales which could lead to some minor flooding along some of our smaller streams, low-lying areas as well as poor drainage areas where storm drains may be clogged with leaves and/or ice. (wabi)

As colder air gets pulled in on the back side of this system, snow will continue for far northwestern communities while rain is expected to changeover to snow for areas from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward before tapering off this afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from 6″-10″ right along the Maine/Quebec border and pushing into Northwestern Aroostook County, Northern Somerset County, and Northwestern Piscataquis County. Snow totals drop off sharply as you head farther east. The Greenville area could see around 1-3″ of snow accumulation with an inch or less expected as you head towards Millinocket and Houlton. There will be a tight gradient between a lot of snow and almost nothing. Overall, the bulk of the accumulating snow looks to stay confined to northwestern Maine.

The bulk of the snow will fall along the border with Quebec with amounts quickly tapering off as you head south and east. (wabi)

With the system expected to track across the state from around the Midcoast this morning then northeastward through Houlton by early afternoon, there will be a wide range in temperatures from the 30s to near 40° across the north, upper 30s to mid-40s across the interior and 50s to near 60° along the coast and Downeast. High temperatures today will occur through mid-late morning then fall this afternoon as colder air moves in behind the departing system. Temperatures are expected to fall to the 20s across the north and 30s elsewhere by late afternoon/early evening. As the system exits the area this afternoon... we’ll gradually dry things out as the afternoon progresses and could see some breaks in the clouds especially areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to mid-20s for the overnight tonight under clear to partly cloudy skies. Any lingering moisture on the roads tonight will likely refreeze and could lead to some icy driving conditions tonight and early Tuesday.

The rest of our week will be storm-free and looks great through the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds in for Tuesday resulting in a beautiful late fall day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A cold front is forecast to move through the state Wednesday. This will give us a few more clouds and possibly a few snow showers on its way through. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Colder air will move in behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 20s. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds again and highs back into the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Rain... heavy at times this morning... tapering off from southwest to northeast across the state later this morning into the early afternoon. Snow for far northwestern communities tapering off later this morning into the early afternoon as well. Northwest winds 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible across inland and northern locales. Southwest winds 20-35 MPH with gusts to 55-60 MPH possible this morning through early afternoon for the Midcoast through Coastal and Interior Downeast locales. Highs mainly in the 30s north of Bangor, 40s across the interior and 50s along the coast and Downeast. Temperatures will fall to the 20s north and 30s elsewhere by late afternoon/early evening.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 18°-28°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 28°-38°. West wind becoming southwest 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

