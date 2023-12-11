Sen. King introduces legislation to ban single-use plastic foam food service products

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Angus King has introduced legislation to ban single-use plastic foam food service products.

The Farewell to Foam Act would prohibit the sale and distribution of these items beginning January of 2026.

Plastic foam is one of the most harmful forms of single-use plastics which contain toxic additives which have been know to impact human health.

The Farewell to Foam Act would require food service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to transition their stock.

