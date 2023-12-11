Sen. King introduces legislation to ban single-use plastic foam food service products

Styrofoam container
Styrofoam container(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Sen. Angus King has introduced legislation to ban single-use plastic foam food service products.

The Farewell to Foam Act would prohibit the sale and distribution of these items beginning January of 2026.

Plastic foam is one of the most harmful forms of single-use plastics which contain toxic additives which have been know to impact human health.

The Farewell to Foam Act would require food service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to transition their stock.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Pingree pushing for Merchant Category Code for gun and ammunition retailers
Heating costs
Pingree among House members requesting increased LIHEAP funding
ME Ballot
Maine presidential primary ballot will not include certain names
Sen. Angus King
King among senators introducing bill to combat cross-border money laundering