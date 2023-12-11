Oceanside’s Cohen Galley wins Class C North Football Player of the Year

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oceanside quarterback Cohen Galley is the Class C North Player of the Year.

Galley helped the Mariners to a 10-0 start and a Class C North Championship (WABI)

He guided the top scoring offense in Class C to 370 points.

It was a landmark season of firsts for Galley and the Mariners.

They achieved their first undefeated regular season playoff No. 1 seed, Class C North title game appearance and championship, and a trip to the state title game.

Galley also played in the secondary of the best scoring defense in Class C.

The Mariners gave up 112 points on the year.

