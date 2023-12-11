Oceanside’s Cohen Galley wins Class C North Football Player of the Year

Galley helped the Mariners to a 10-0 start and a Class C North Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oceanside quarterback Cohen Galley is the Class C North Player of the Year.

Galley helped the Mariners to a 10-0 start and a Class C North Championship.

He guided the top scoring offense in Class C to 370 points.

It was a landmark season of firsts for Galley and the Mariners.

They achieved their first undefeated regular season playoff No. 1 seed, Class C North title game appearance and championship, and a trip to the state title game.

Galley also played in the secondary of the best scoring defense in Class C.

The Mariners gave up 112 points on the year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

