Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - An 11-hour standoff in Thomaston ended Monday evening, with an armed suspect being taken into custody according to the Courier Gazette.

The standoff ended shortly before 7 p.m. according to the publication.

The Courier Gazette identifies the suspect as 35-year old Stephen James Little.

He’s now charged with felony assault, creating a police standoff, and criminal threatening.

Thomaston’s Police Chief tells the publication that the incident began shortly before 8 Monday morning when he received a call that Little assaulted his sister and another person at her residence on Pleasant Street.

The chief says when he arrived, Little told him to leave.

Police were able to get the two other people in the house out through a back window.

Rockland Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police were then called in and nearby homes were evacuated.

The Courier Gazette reports Little was released just last week from prison after serving time for domestic violence aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Little suffered minor injuries in the standoff. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

