Maine nurses’ foundation organizing toy drive

Toy Drive poster
Toy Drive poster(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nurses already do so much to help their community. Now, a group of local nurses is going above and beyond to make Christmas a little bit brighter for children.

“I feel as though every kid should have something to unwrap on Christmas. I can’t imagine my kids coming out and not having anything to unwrap. So, it’s just really good to know that kids are going to get something this year,” said Alan Beatty, president and founder, Not Your Average Nurses Foundation.

Beatty started Not Your Average Nurses Foundation to do as much good as he could for the community around him. This year, the foundation is running its second annual toy drive.

They’re partnering with 13 area businesses to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys. There’s a different incentive offered at each drop-off location.

“Moe’s was good enough last year to offer a 10% discount. This year they’re offering a 25% discount,” Beatty said.

And there’s more where that came from.

All of the donations will be collected Friday. They’ll ultimately benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. It’s a cause near to Beatty, who’s a former Marine himself.

“I heard about Bouchard Towing’s Towing for Tots initiative that they’ve been doing. Last year they hauled down I think a little over a box truck full. This year his goal is two box trucks full of toys. So, all the toys that we’re collecting are going to be donated over to their initiative that they have going on,” Beatty said.

In only its second year, the toy drive is already gaining steam. Beatty even had businesses reach out to him wanting to participate.

He says it shows the kindness and generosity of the community and hopes the momentum carries over for years to come.

“I want it to be Mainers helping Mainers out. That’s the big thing, our local community coming together and helping each other out,” he said.

For more information plus a full list of drop-off locations and the perks they’re offering, visit Not Your Average Nurses Foundation on Facebook.

The foundation will also be taking donations this Saturday at the Maine Veterans Project office on Parkview Ave in Bangor from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

