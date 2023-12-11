Heavy rain blamed for single-vehicle accident in Hope

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain Sunday night is being blamed for a car crash on Hatchet Mountain Road in Hope.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver was uninjured. However, they were unable to get out of the vehicle due to electrical wires laying over it.

They had to wait about a half hour for electrical crews to come and shut off power, according to the publication.

