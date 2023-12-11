Drying Out Overnight, Breeze Remains

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT has ended as the storm system that brought us heavy rainfall, snow & strong winds is now lifting to our northeast. Just a few light rain showers & snow showers remain across the north & east. Winds have now turned out of the WNW and will remain on the breezier side with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows will drop into the teens & 20s which will lead to the threat of any standing water turning into ice. The good news is most of us had a prolonged dry period this afternoon and has allowed many roads to dry, lowering the potential of black ice. Some patchy fog is also possible.

High pressure to our south will continue to build in over the next several days. This will help to keep us dry and mostly sunny. It will continue to bring a tighter pressure gradient, so a slight breeze is expected for the rest of the week. Winds will be mostly out of the west and could gust up to 20-25 mph at times.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s & 30s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with more highs in the 30s and a few low 40s. Temperatures take a dip by Thursday as highs will drop below the freezing mark.

Towards the weekend, above normal highs are favored with temperatures expected to range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Some additional cloud cover is likely for the weekend.

The next system we will be watching for could arrive late Sunday night and would bring us impacts into Sunday. For now, the track is still uncertain but looks like most of the region would once again have the potential for widespread rainfall.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing overnight. Lows will range from the teens to the upper 20s. Winds remain breezy out of the WNW gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s. WSW wind will gust up to 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow showers are possible in the north. Westerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Showers possible overnight.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.