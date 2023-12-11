Dexter girls basketball ready to build another state contender

Tigers defeated Central, 56-51, to win last season’s Class C North Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter girls basketball team is back and motivated for another postseason run after last year’s Tigers won Class C North before falling to Old Orchard Beach, 35-24, in the state title game.

They’ve got four returning starters.

The Tigers are coming off their seventh regional championship in team history.

Now, it’s time to try to add to their state title trophy case with a third Class C Gold Ball.

Dexter won it all in 2004 and 2006.

“Since we’ve had a taste of what it feels like and what it’s like, that’s definitely what we’re hoping to accomplish. It’s definitely a motivation factor to see what we can improve on,” said Cally Gudroe, senior shooting guard.

“It’s probably one of my greatest motivators because the feeling of losing a state game is not one that I think people should go through,” said Mazie Peach, senior center.

“We have a lot of experience playing together, and we had a lot of success last year. I think we have the confidence coming into this season. I also think we have a lot of chemistry,” said Abilene Corson, junior point guard.

“We have really great defense. We work together. We communicate, and we’re always together,” said Hannah Dean, senior guard.

The Tigers tip off the new season with a home game against Piscataquis on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

That rematch is this coming Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Corinth.

The series goes to Dexter on Jan. 24 at the same time.

