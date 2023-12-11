The City of Augusta’s first escape room is now open

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With 60 minutes on the clock, guests at the new escape room in Augusta are in for a thrill.

“They are so happy, they scream, ‘look what I did! Look what I found,” Michael Wullaert said.

Married couple Emily Mathieu and Michael Wullaert started Escape Augusta few weeks ago.

“Our goal is to have two rooms, we have two open right now.. The first is the secrets of the toy maker, the smaller room, small cabin, so that’s a limit of two to five people,” Mathieu said.

Their flagship room is called the Wiseguys Express. It has a maximum of 10 people to solve the puzzle.

“When you step into this room, we want you to feel like you have just stepped onto a 1930′s train car, everything is as authentic as we can get it,” Wullaert said.

Each of the stories were created by the couple, who would watch and give clues to the guest if needed.

“So all of the rooms have cameras, we are watching you, they have microphones, we are listening to you,” Wullaert said.

They say the escape-experience is great for team building.

“I have seen families work together, the different dynamics, we have seen some of the families, maybe the kids are a bit reserved but then they get into it,” Mathieu said.

All of the bookings are done online and when you get to the mansion, they say it is important to follow the rules.

“There will be a brief introductory video just to let them know the story line and why they are here,” Wullaert said.

“We are so excited, we are going to be opening the next room, the Case of the Missing Pet, that’s going to be good towards kids,” Mathieu said.

10 percent of proceeds from the pet room will go towards the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.