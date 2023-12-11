Brewer boys basketball back to defend state championship

Witches won Class A Gold Ball with 42-41 win over Falmouth
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are back to defend their Class A State Championship after last year’s run saw them cap off an unforgettable season with a 42-41 win over Falmouth in the title game.

Witches won Class A Gold Ball with 42-41 win over Falmouth(WABI)

It was an instant classic that Witches fans will remember forever.

Now, there’s a new cast of players in Brewer looking to build on the program’s success and replace a loaded list of talented graduates from last year’s team.

“Everyone really has to step up. All the kids have been playing really good. All the seniors did a really good job of leading. It definitely really helped me this year with the pressure and stuff,” said Steven Youngs, junior guard.

The Witches opened the season with a 64-49 home loss to Hampden Academy on Friday night.

They’re back on their court with a rivalry game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Bangor Rams.

