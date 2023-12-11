Bret Michaels and guests WARRANT, FireHouse coming to Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to rock Labor Day Weekend.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday that Bret Michaels with special guests WARRANT and FireHouse are coming to Bangor.

There will also be a hit music mash up with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister!

The “Parti-Gras Music Festival Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza” will be on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

