Bret Michaels and guests WARRANT, FireHouse coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to rock Labor Day Weekend.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday that Bret Michaels with special guests WARRANT and FireHouse are coming to Bangor.

There will also be a hit music mash up with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister!

The “Parti-Gras Music Festival Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza” will be on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.