Bret Michaels and guests WARRANT, FireHouse coming to Bangor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to rock Labor Day Weekend.
The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday that Bret Michaels with special guests WARRANT and FireHouse are coming to Bangor.
There will also be a hit music mash up with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister!
The “Parti-Gras Music Festival Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza” will be on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
