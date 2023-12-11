Bangor residents experience flooding after significant rainfall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend alone, State Police responded to 20 car crashes on I-95.

After the region experienced a few inches of rain, more than a few spots have seen significant flooding, making road conditions no better.

Local officials are urging drivers to be patient and safe on the roads.

Bangor Police said there were a few hydroplaning accidents.

As weather conditions continue to change, it’s important to plan for your commute ahead of time and drive carefully.

While the winter months can be beautiful in Maine, it’s also a time to be extra cautious behind the wheel.

“It’s almost winter in Maine, so slow down a little bit, take your time,” said Jason McAmbley, public information officer for the Bangor Police Department. “Watch out for the standing water in the roads. There’s quite a few places around town where the drains aren’t working as well as they should, particularly with all the leaves, so you could go through some deep water, and your car is probably not built for it.”

McAmbley says you should never drive through deep water.

Take an alternative route because it will only cause damage to your car which could lead to other problems.

Take your time and pay attention.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.